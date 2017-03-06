Boat crashes into car, seriously injuring driver

Police Chief Michael Davis said 39-year-old Arthur Dwayne Jones of Holden, MO, was northbound when a 38' cruiser boat came unhitched from a southbound semi-truck driven by Gary Dinsdale, 61, of Bradenton, FL. It took emergency crews nearly an hour to cut Jones from the vehicle before flying him to a Springfield, MO hospital with serious injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.