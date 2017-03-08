Bluffton manufacturing plant closing; 100 workers laid off
Buckhorn announced it is closing its manufacturing facility in Bluffton, leaving 100 people without jobs. Buckhorn told Bluffton mayor Ted Ellis and employees Monday it is closing the plant.
