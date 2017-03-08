Bluffton manufacturing plant closing;...

Bluffton manufacturing plant closing; 100 workers laid off

Tuesday Mar 7

Buckhorn announced it is closing its manufacturing facility in Bluffton, leaving 100 people without jobs. Buckhorn told Bluffton mayor Ted Ellis and employees Monday it is closing the plant.

