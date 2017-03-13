'Beauty & The Beast' director sick of people talking about the gay moment, a judge blocks Trump'sa

Freeze Warning issued March 15 at 1:47PM CDT expiring March 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Camden, Douglas, Howell, Laclede, Morgan, Ozark, Wright Springfield Safety: A woman said that two men approached her at the Walmart on South Campbell and the situation made her uncomfortable. Beauty and the Beast: Everything you see about the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie is about the gay moment and the director says he's sick of that particular part of the film being the focus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.