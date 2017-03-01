Bald eagle found dead in Missouri

When a fisherman spied distinctive white and brown feathers along the muddy shoreline of Truman Reservoir, he knew who to call. Conservation agent Ron Farr quickly responded and found the remains of an adult bald eagle which likely died a month or two before it was spotted.

