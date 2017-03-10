A Woman has won $28.9M verdict in a suit against her health provider
A southwestern Missouri jury has ordered a health provider to pay roughly $29 million to a woman who argued that doctors' failure to timely diagnose her rare disorder made her reliant on a feeding tube. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County jurors last week sided with Emilee Williams of Springfield in her 2015 lawsuit against Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities.
