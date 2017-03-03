03.27- Mayor Stephens lashes out on Facebook4 mins ago
Hour 1- What did Springfield's Mayor Bob Stephens post on Facebook this weekend and what was Sheriff Jim Arnott's reaction? Does Mayor Stephens believe he is the victim in this situation? Why is the Attorney General and the MEC involved in this mayoral race?
