Wilson Logistics' David Webb named Highway Angel for assisting dump truck driver

David Webb of Billings, Montana, a professional truck driver for Wilson Logistics Inc. of Springfield, Missouri, has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association in recognition of his stopping a dump truck after its driver suffered a heart murmur and then administering CPR to the driver. On June 6, 2016, Webb and his wife Carol were driving eastbound on State Route 2 in Wenatchee, Washington, when they noticed a local dump truck with a pup trailer suddenly swerve to the left and rub against a jersey barrier.

