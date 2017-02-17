Wilson Logistics' David Webb named Highway Angel for assisting dump truck driver
David Webb of Billings, Montana, a professional truck driver for Wilson Logistics Inc. of Springfield, Missouri, has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association in recognition of his stopping a dump truck after its driver suffered a heart murmur and then administering CPR to the driver. On June 6, 2016, Webb and his wife Carol were driving eastbound on State Route 2 in Wenatchee, Washington, when they noticed a local dump truck with a pup trailer suddenly swerve to the left and rub against a jersey barrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|41 min
|olddog
|17,048
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Richard The Real One
|22,904
|Long lost daughter
|Wed
|ConcernedDad
|1
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Wed
|TBPrincess01
|72
|Suicide standoff
|Wed
|Missouri native
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Feb 14
|Sgf
|62
|Uber Driver
|Feb 13
|Uber rant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC