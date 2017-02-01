Will a cardboard box save Missouri's vulnerable babies?

Thanks to a long-standing practice in Finland and donations from two St. Louis entities, Billie Williamson and other mothers of newborns in Missouri's Bootheel have a new tool to combat high rates of sleep deaths: cardboard boxes for their babies to sleep inside. But there's debate whether the "boxinettes" will reduce sudden infant deaths or introduce new dangers to areas such as St. Louis , where infants die at an alarmingly high rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.