Why Miranda Lambert Is Pulling Her "Little Red Wagon" on the Highway Vagabond Tour
If you go check out Miranda Lambert 's Highway Vagabond Tour, she's hoping you'll bring along a little something for the pups. The "We Should Be Friends" singer is challenging concertgoers to "Fill the Little Red Wagon" on her tour stops, by bringing pet food, treats and toys to her upcoming dates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|22 min
|Rusty
|16,691
|Eric cursey is a SNITCH.
|20 hr
|Forreal
|1
|Gabby Willhite
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Fri
|BRIDGETELLIS
|70
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Rusty
|22,903
|Where can I find heroin (Jan '15)
|Fri
|MrKittyMeowMeow
|12
|Family Gets $4.5 Million In Asbestos Suit (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Mesothelioma Lawyer
|14
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC