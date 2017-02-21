Victoria should go with the flow of art an hour ago Occasionally, a...
This happened to Victoria City Councilwoman Jan Scott when she recently visited Springfield, Mo., and saw public art displayed around various storm sewers in the city. She learned the art had an important educational purpose: to make people aware that the storm drains feed directly into the river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
