U-Haul Expands Self-Storage Facility in Springfield, MO

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, has acquired an abutting strip mall to its facility in Springfield, Mo., with plans to convert it to self-storage. The 1.28-acre property along E. Commercial Street borders U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Glenstone, which opened in 1980.

