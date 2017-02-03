TLC airing reality show about tattoo ...

TLC airing reality show about tattoo parlor in Springfield, Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Route 66 News

TLC is airing a reality-television show, "Tattoo Girls," about an all-woman tattoo parlor along Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri. In the program's trailer about the Ink Ink business, Route 66 and its role in Springfield get a few mentions: The first thing I thought while viewing the trailer - I wonder whether Ron "Tattoo Man" Jones has gotten inked there? He's only a few hours' drive away in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 1 hr Monkeymann 22,816
Lyft is in Springfield!! Download app and use P... Feb 4 Chitown Girl 1
Apostle johnson suleman (May '13) Feb 4 ALEX 4
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Alicia Brenneman Feb 3 One of the many 1
News Phone scam targets granny Feb 3 muggsy 1
the fruit of my loins Feb 3 guest 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC