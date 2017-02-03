TLC airing reality show about tattoo parlor in Springfield, Missouri

TLC is airing a reality-television show, "Tattoo Girls," about an all-woman tattoo parlor along Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri. In the program's trailer about the Ink Ink business, Route 66 and its role in Springfield get a few mentions: The first thing I thought while viewing the trailer - I wonder whether Ron "Tattoo Man" Jones has gotten inked there? He's only a few hours' drive away in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.