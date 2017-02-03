Strong, gusty thunderstorms to slam p...

Strong, gusty thunderstorms to slam parts of central US through Tuesday

Read more: AccuWeather.com

A springlike storm system will trigger strong, gusty thunderstorms in portions of the middle Mississippi Valley from Monday night to Tuesday evening. Cities that could be targeted by disruptive thunderstorms with torrential downpours include St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri; Cincinnati; Little Rock, Arkansas; Louisville, Kentucky; Birmingham, Alabama; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Springfield, MO

