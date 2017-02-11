Springfield residents weigh in on imp...

Springfield residents weigh in on improving Kearney Street

Saturday Feb 11

A few weeks ago, residents of Springfield, Missouri, filled out a survey in which the city asked what sort of improvements they wanted along the long-neglected Kearney Street corridor. Kearney Street was a part of Route 66 and for many years was considered the "cruising capital of the world."

