Springfield police chief wants seatbe...

Springfield police chief wants seatbelt law, and more.

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: KSGF-AM Springfield

Seatbelts: A new proposal in Springfield would allow police officers to pull you over solely for not wearing a seat belt. Right now a seatbelt violations is a secondary law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 4 min Bookkeeper 22,828
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 1 hr Monkeymann 16,673
Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09) Tue Peg 45
Lyft is in Springfield!! Download app and use P... Feb 4 Chitown Girl 1
Apostle johnson suleman (May '13) Feb 4 ALEX 4
Alicia Brenneman Feb 3 One of the many 1
News Phone scam targets granny Feb 3 muggsy 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,788 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC