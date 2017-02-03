Southwestern Missouri man accused of arson spree

A Springfield man who has been accused of a spree of fires in cars and trash containers near a low-income housing complex told police he can't stop himself from setting the blazes, at times just to watch the flames, according to court documents. Prosecutors in southwestern Missouri's Greene County charged 56-year-old Ned Zitting on Friday with six felony counts of knowingly burning related to the blazes at or near the Franciscan Villa apartment complex, where he lived.

