Sheriff: Child drove family van down Highway 60
Investigators say criminal charges are expected after a 10-year-old girl drove her family's minivan about a mile down U.S. Highway 60 this week in Greene County. The Springfield News-Leader reports that multiple people called authorities about a child driving a vehicle from a gas station at the intersection of State Highway MM and Highway 60 to the Alpine Village trailer park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone Know Hannah Elizabeth Gordon?
|37 min
|Iliealot
|3
|the fruit of my loins
|16 hr
|Kornholeo
|4
|Natalie Venable
|19 hr
|Old Friend
|1
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|21 hr
|Bookkeeper
|17,071
|Long lost daughter
|22 hr
|ConcernedDad
|6
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Zane
|63
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Richard The Real One
|22,904
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC