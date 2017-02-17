Sheriff: Child drove family van down ...

Sheriff: Child drove family van down Highway 60

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: NBC Action News

Investigators say criminal charges are expected after a 10-year-old girl drove her family's minivan about a mile down U.S. Highway 60 this week in Greene County. The Springfield News-Leader reports that multiple people called authorities about a child driving a vehicle from a gas station at the intersection of State Highway MM and Highway 60 to the Alpine Village trailer park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone Know Hannah Elizabeth Gordon? 37 min Iliealot 3
the fruit of my loins 16 hr Kornholeo 4
Natalie Venable 19 hr Old Friend 1
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 21 hr Bookkeeper 17,071
Long lost daughter 22 hr ConcernedDad 6
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Sat Zane 63
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) Feb 16 Richard The Real One 22,904
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC