PROTECT THE HARVEST'S LATEST FILM DEBUTS Feb. 15, 2017 BrownfieldAgNews reports: The founder of Protect the Harvest premiered his film Running Wild last week in Hollywood, and again in Springfield, Missouri. Forrest Lucas tells Brownfield the movie, about a widow saving her ranch by rehabilitating wild horses with the help of convicts, is made with a message.

