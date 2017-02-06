Phone scam targets granny
There are 1 comment on the Lowell Sun story from Friday Feb 3, titled Phone scam targets granny. In it, Lowell Sun reports that:
A 77-year-old Springfield, Missouri, grandmother was stunned when she received a phone call from a "prosecutor" Monday morning saying she needed to wire $2,500 to bail out her grandson who was charged with drunken driving after causing a serious motor-vehicle accident. When her grandson was put on the phone, his voice "didn't sound right," but she was told his mouth was injured in the accident, according to court documents.
#1 Friday Feb 3
my granny got tea bagged
