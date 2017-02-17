No football player could love Evangel University 'Moore'; Spiro...
The old adage says, "Like father, like son." That certainly describes Spiro football player Landon Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poteau Daily News & Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|4 min
|dale417
|17,035
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|21 hr
|Richard The Real One
|22,904
|Long lost daughter
|Wed
|ConcernedDad
|1
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Wed
|TBPrincess01
|72
|Suicide standoff
|Wed
|Missouri native
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Feb 14
|Sgf
|62
|Uber Driver
|Feb 13
|Uber rant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC