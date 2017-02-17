More parents turn to essential oils a...

More parents turn to essential oils as 'natural remedy' for health issues

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KGWN

More and more parents are ditching traditional pain killers and trips to the doctor and instead reaching for things like peppermint and lavender. "It's completely natural-based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 8 min IsAy 17,073
Anyone Know Hannah Elizabeth Gordon? 5 hr Iliealot 3
the fruit of my loins 21 hr Kornholeo 4
Natalie Venable Sun Old Friend 1
Long lost daughter Sun ConcernedDad 6
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Sat Zane 63
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) Feb 16 Richard The Real One 22,904
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC