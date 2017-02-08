Missouri woman accused of killing husband with crowbar
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A southwestern Missouri woman is accused of fatally hitting her husband on the head with a crowbar during a dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|40 min
|Rusty
|22,851
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|12 hr
|Monkeymann
|16,673
|Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Peg
|45
|Lyft is in Springfield!! Download app and use P...
|Feb 4
|Chitown Girl
|1
|Apostle johnson suleman (May '13)
|Feb 4
|ALEX
|4
|Alicia Brenneman
|Feb 3
|One of the many
|1
|Phone scam targets granny
|Feb 3
|muggsy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC