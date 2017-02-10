Missouri joins 'right to work' movement

Missouri joins 'right to work' movement

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

More than half of all US states have now adopted so-called 'right to work' legislation, which supporters hope will bring new business to state economies. Flanked by fellow lawmakers, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs legislation to make Missouri the 28th 'right-to-work' state during a ceremonial signing at the abandoned Amelex warehouse in Springfield, Mo.

