Man Accused Of Intentionally Starting Fires In Springfield

Police in Springfield say a man accused of purposely starting a string of fires in cars and trash containers near a low-income housing complex told investigators he set the blazes at times just to watch the flames. Greene County prosecutors charged 56-year-old Ned Zitting on Friday with six counts of knowingly burning.

