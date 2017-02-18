Lost Signal Brewing Co. opens in Spri...

Lost Signal Brewing Co. opens in Springfield, Missouri

Saturday Feb 18

Lost Signal Brewing Co. opened last week in Springfield, Missouri, making it the fourth microbrewery in the city and the second on Springfield's Route 66. Lost Signal opened Valentine's Day at 610 W. College St. in a building that once housed the KICK radio station, hence its name, reported the Springfield News-Leader .

