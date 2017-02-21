KBHQ (Q-Rocks)/Springfield, MO, Adds Envision Networks' Rock Recall

NORTH ARKANSAS PERFORMING ARTIST COALITION Rock KBHQ / SPRINGFIELD, MO, is the latest affiliate to add ENVISION NETWORKS' ROCK RECALL, the two-hour show which brings back the big guitars and attitude that dominated music throughout the '70s and '80s. The station joins over 350 affiliates on the ENVISION ROCK NETWORK.

