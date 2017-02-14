KBHQ (Q-Rocks)/Springfield, MO, Adds Envision Networks' Notorious '90s

NORTH ARKANSAS PERFORMING ARTIST COALITION Rock KBHQ /SPRINGFIELD, MO, is the latest affiliate carrying ENVISION NETWORKS' NOTORIOUS '90s. The new weekly two-hour '90s rock show features such artists as ALICE IN CHAINS, NIRVANA, GODSMACK, PEARL JAM, METALLICA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SOUNDGARDEN, GREEN DAY and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.