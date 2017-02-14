KBHQ (Q-Rocks)/Springfield, MO, Adds Envision Networks' Notorious '90s
NORTH ARKANSAS PERFORMING ARTIST COALITION Rock KBHQ /SPRINGFIELD, MO, is the latest affiliate carrying ENVISION NETWORKS' NOTORIOUS '90s. The new weekly two-hour '90s rock show features such artists as ALICE IN CHAINS, NIRVANA, GODSMACK, PEARL JAM, METALLICA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SOUNDGARDEN, GREEN DAY and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|45 min
|Richard The Real One
|16,794
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Sgf
|62
|Uber Driver
|Mon
|Uber rant
|1
|Review: Cantrell's Patriot Homes (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Unhappy Renter
|30
|Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Buddy
|59
|Eric cursey is a SNITCH.
|Feb 11
|Forreal
|1
|Gabby Willhite
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC