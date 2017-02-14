KBHQ (Q-Rocks)/Springfield, MO, Adds ...

KBHQ (Q-Rocks)/Springfield, MO, Adds Envision Networks' Notorious '90s

NORTH ARKANSAS PERFORMING ARTIST COALITION Rock KBHQ /SPRINGFIELD, MO, is the latest affiliate carrying ENVISION NETWORKS' NOTORIOUS '90s. The new weekly two-hour '90s rock show features such artists as ALICE IN CHAINS, NIRVANA, GODSMACK, PEARL JAM, METALLICA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SOUNDGARDEN, GREEN DAY and others.

