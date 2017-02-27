Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for...

Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for MO woman with Alzheimer's

Friday Feb 24

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4654 S Palmer Ave, in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday, February 23 around 3 p.m.. The endangered SILVER advisory was issued for Sally L. Hubbard, a white female, age 79, hgt 5' 1", 120 lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes.

Springfield, MO

