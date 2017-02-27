Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for MO woman with Alzheimer's
The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4654 S Palmer Ave, in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday, February 23 around 3 p.m.. The endangered SILVER advisory was issued for Sally L. Hubbard, a white female, age 79, hgt 5' 1", 120 lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|10 min
|Richard The Real One
|17,417
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|dale417
|22,933
|nude clubs (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Rusty
|16
|the fruit of my loins
|Feb 25
|Royalty
|5
|tired of this Mo state it sucks (springfield) (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|Rusty
|31
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Feb 25
|Jonathan
|75
|Long lost daughter
|Feb 24
|ldyoly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC