Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for MO woman with Alzheimer's

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4654 S Palmer Ave, in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday, February 23 around 3 p.m.. The endangered SILVER advisory was issued for Sally L. Hubbard, a white female, age 79, hgt 5' 1", 120 lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes.

