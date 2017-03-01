Bumps and bruises reported after torn...

Bumps and bruises reported after tornado hits nursing home

Tuesday

A tornado hit a nursing home southwest of Chicago on Tuesday, causing bumps and bruises but no serious injuries, as a spring-like storm churned across the Midwest and posed a risk of more bad weather for 44 million people. Hail fell so thick in southern Missouri that motorists had to pull over and stop, while another rotating storm crossed a busy interstate highway near Little Rock at the end of rush hour.

