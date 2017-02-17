'Blind Sheikh' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison
Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, a blind Egyptian cleric serving a life sentence in the United States for conspiring to blow up New York City landmarks, died early Saturday morning, federal officials said. According to a statement from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons , Rahman died Saturday at approximately 5:40 a.m. ET "from natural causes after a long health battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|3 min
|Richard The Real One
|17,056
|Long lost daughter
|9 min
|Tayummy
|3
|the fruit of my loins
|13 min
|Tayummy
|3
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Zane
|63
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Richard The Real One
|22,904
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Wed
|TBPrincess01
|72
|Suicide standoff
|Wed
|Missouri native
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC