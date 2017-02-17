'Blind Sheikh' linked to 1993 World T...

'Blind Sheikh' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison

ABC News

Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, a blind Egyptian cleric serving a life sentence in the United States for conspiring to blow up New York City landmarks, died early Saturday morning, federal officials said. According to a statement from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons , Rahman died Saturday at approximately 5:40 a.m. ET "from natural causes after a long health battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease."

