'Blind Sheikh' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison

Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, a blind Egyptian cleric serving a life sentence in the United States for conspiring to blow up New York City landmarks, died early Saturday morning, federal officials said. According to a statement from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons , Rahman died Saturday at approximately 5:40 a.m. ET "from natural causes after a long health battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.