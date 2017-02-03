Area Students On MSU Deana s List

Area Students On MSU Deana s List

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trenton Republican-Times

Several area residents were named to the fall semester dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield. To be named to the list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours and obtained a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phone scam targets granny 23 min muggsy 1
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 29 min Sherlock 22,760
the fruit of my loins 11 hr guest 1
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 16 hr Monkeymann 16,670
Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11) 22 hr Tweety bird 18
Gabby Willhite Wed Marshal 1
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) Jan 31 Tracey216 69
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC