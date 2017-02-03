Area Students On MSU Deana s List
Several area residents were named to the fall semester dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield. To be named to the list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours and obtained a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
