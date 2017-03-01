Aisha Sultan: Genetically wired to develop Alzheimer's
Daisy Duarte, 41, gets help from her nephew, Martin Prado, 17, to care from her mother, Sonia Cardonna, 61, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. Daisy Duarte, 41, gets help from her nephew, Martin Prado, 17, to care from her mother, Sonia Cardonna, 61, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|3 hr
|Richard The Real One
|17,444
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|The real BLS maybe
|22,937
|nude clubs (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Rusty
|16
|the fruit of my loins
|Feb 25
|Royalty
|5
|tired of this Mo state it sucks (springfield) (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|Rusty
|31
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Feb 25
|Jonathan
|75
|Long lost daughter
|Feb 24
|ldyoly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC