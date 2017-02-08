A $189 million Springfield school bond issue will be in April's ballot, and more.

Governor Greitens: Remember that back and forth in Jefferson City over pay raises for legislators? It looks like it wasn't a good start in the relationship between the Governor's office and the senate. Education: A test is given to 15-year-olds around the world, and even though America is one of the top countries when it comes to spending money on education- we didn't do so well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.