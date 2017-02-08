A $189 million Springfield school bond issue will be in April's ballot, and more.
Governor Greitens: Remember that back and forth in Jefferson City over pay raises for legislators? It looks like it wasn't a good start in the relationship between the Governor's office and the senate. Education: A test is given to 15-year-olds around the world, and even though America is one of the top countries when it comes to spending money on education- we didn't do so well.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|56 min
|tentwentysevenone
|22,857
|Alicia Brenneman
|5 hr
|Royalty
|2
|Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09)
|8 hr
|BowfishNbastard93
|58
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|Wed
|Monkeymann
|16,673
|Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Peg
|45
|Lyft is in Springfield!! Download app and use P...
|Feb 4
|Chitown Girl
|1
|Apostle johnson suleman (May '13)
|Feb 4
|ALEX
|4
