Zerban named new Village Care Center administrator in Sunset Hills
A St. Louis native and graduate of Mehlville High School recently was named administrator of the Friendship Village Sunset Hills, or FVSH, Village Care Center. Stacey Zerban comes to the skilled nursing entity of the FVSH senior living retirement community after about two years as chief executive office at a community under the Ascension Health Senior Care umbrella, where she met James T. "Terry" Walsh, the new FVSH executive director, who recruited her.
