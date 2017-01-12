Woman sheds an incredible 35kgs after...

Woman sheds an incredible 35kgs after discovering undiagnosed...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Missouri woman, pictured before and after her weight loss, has now shed an impressive 35kgs. Photo / Kate Met Kale Facebook A 30-year-old woman has shed an astonishing 35kgs in just 16 months after discovering the undiagnosed food allergies that had led to her piling on the pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 10 hr Ron 16,293
Transmission rebuild 13 hr Mechanic 2
Sunrise Media Partners (Jan '13) 23 hr Aaron 33
Fishing Wed Fishguy 1
kspr 33 (Dec '10) Wed HelloSpringfield 20
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) Wed Royalty 22,196
Springfield doesn't have a ghetto or dangerous ... (May '12) Wed Jaimie B 119
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Greene County was issued at January 13 at 9:57AM CST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC