Woman sheds an incredible 35kgs after discovering undiagnosed...
The Missouri woman, pictured before and after her weight loss, has now shed an impressive 35kgs. Photo / Kate Met Kale Facebook A 30-year-old woman has shed an astonishing 35kgs in just 16 months after discovering the undiagnosed food allergies that had led to her piling on the pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|10 hr
|Ron
|16,293
|Transmission rebuild
|13 hr
|Mechanic
|2
|Sunrise Media Partners (Jan '13)
|23 hr
|Aaron
|33
|Fishing
|Wed
|Fishguy
|1
|kspr 33 (Dec '10)
|Wed
|HelloSpringfield
|20
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Royalty
|22,196
|Springfield doesn't have a ghetto or dangerous ... (May '12)
|Wed
|Jaimie B
|119
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC