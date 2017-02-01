What Crimes Took A Jump In Springfield In 2016

Stolen vehicles took a jump last year, forcing the police chief to push a campaign that focused on asking people to take your keys and lock your cars. The Springfield Police Department's 2016 crime reporting through the Uniform Crime Report has been completed, and the year-end data shows an overall increase in Part 1 crime in Springfield of 8 percent, compared to a 4.5 percent increase in 2015.

