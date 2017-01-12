Tommy Allsup: Guitarist who avoided B...

Tommy Allsup: Guitarist who avoided Buddy Holly plane crash dies

Read more: BBC News

Rockabilly guitarist Tommy Allsup, who narrowly avoided boarding the plane that killed Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper, has died aged 85. The musician famously lost a coin toss for a seat on the plane. His place was taken by teen star Ritchie Valens, who also perished when the plane crashed.

