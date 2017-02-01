Springfield, Missouri Angler Takes State-record Bigmouth Buffalo

John Paul Morris broke the Missouri state record by shooting a 57-pound, 13-ounce bigmouth buffalo with a bow and arrow on a private pond in Henry County. Springfield, MO - infoZine - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that John Paul Morris of Springfield became the most recent record-breaking fisherman in Missouri when he shot a bigmouth buffalo on a private pond in Henry County using a bow and arrow.

