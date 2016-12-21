Springfield Man Sentenced For Bank Robbery, Kidnapping

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Springfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for robbing Bank of America and kidnapping the bank manager by forcing him to leave the bank with him. Timothy Polodna, 54, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Herald.