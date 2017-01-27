Scoop: 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, January 28, 2017
What would drive a church-going Springfield, Missouri, woman and her daughter to fatally poison two family members with anti-freeze, and attempt to kill a third over a 14-month period? Diane Staudte and daughter Rachel both confessed to the murders of Diane's husband, Mark, and her son, Shaun, and attempting to kill her daughter Sarah. Both are serving life terms in prison.
