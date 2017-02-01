Rideshare company Lyft to start operating in Missouri

The rideshare company Lyft announced it will start providing services in Springfield, Missouri, just hours after the Missouri House gave initial approval to statewide regulations for app-based transportation companies. Lawmakers showed support Tuesday in a voice vote for a bill requiring rideshare companies to pay a $5,000 licensing fee, conduct driver background checks and vehicle inspections, and exempt such companies from paying local or municipal taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.