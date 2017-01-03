Read stories including: a Springfield councilwoman looks at changing pit bull ordinance, and more.
Pit Bulls: Councilwoman Fulnecky, who is running for mayor, wants to take a look at Springfield's Pit Bull ordinance that puts restrictions on owners of the dogs that aren't placed on other dog owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|6 min
|Richard The Real One
|22,037
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|14 hr
|Armando Felice
|16,268
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|Tyrone
|56
|Colease Wells... may want to know he has a daug...
|Mon
|TryingToHelp
|1
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Joe Blow
|2
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Jan 1
|jodyrerose1
|64
|Hong Kong Spa (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|don
|40
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC