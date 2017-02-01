Owens, Williamson honored at SHS
Senior Claire Williamson and sophomore Keaton Owens recently were named the students of the month for January at Seymour High School, Principal Brian Wilbanks said. Plans after high school: I plan to attend Missouri State University in Springfield, majoring in education .
