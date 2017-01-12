Overweight woman sheds over five and ...

Overweight woman sheds over five and a half stone after discovering...

Monday Jan 9

An American woman has lost an astonishing 5st 7lbs in just 16 months after she discovered hidden allergies were the cause behind her piling on the pounds. Springfield, Missouri resident, Katrina Burning said she struggled with her weight all her life and when she hit 17 stone she reached her tipping point.

