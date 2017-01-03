Missouri woman sheds 77lbs after undiagnosed allergies caused her ballooning shape

Brad Pitt gets his groove back! Angelina Jolie's ex receives huge cheer of support from his Hollywood pals at the Golden Globes 'One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood': Trump launches astonishing attack on Meryl Streep after she stuns Golden Globes by attacking his impersonation of disabled reporter Meryl Streep's anti-Trump Golden Globe speech divides America: Twitter war breaks out over whether actress was 'brave' or 'disrespectful' to President-elect and his voters Guests at Golden Globes surprised to find program letter from the Obamas thanking nominees for 'bringing diverse tales to life, celebrating triumphs and illustrating flaws' French police arrest 16 veteran gangsters aged between 50 and 72 over Kim Kardashian jewel robbery after DNA is found on tape used to gag her Could eating FIVE times a day be the key to losing weight? The 'easiest' weight loss plan on the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.