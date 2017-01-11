Missouri State University's Chorale h...

Missouri State University's Chorale has accepted an invitation...

The Springfield News-Leader reports the group will sing just before Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president during ceremonies in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. Students who are part of the 50-member Chorale say they are thrilled to be part of the ceremonies. The students will perform an original song titled "Now We Belong."

