Missouri man gets 15 years for randomly shooting motorist
A southwestern Missouri man has been ordered to spend 15 years in prison by a judge who scolded him for randomly shooting and wounding a motorist. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old John Bicknell IV was sentenced Friday in Greene County on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|5 min
|IsAy
|22,107
|Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06)
|11 hr
|Clubninja
|16,270
|Springfield doesn't have a ghetto or dangerous ... (May '12)
|Fri
|nobody
|118
|Mickey ??
|Thu
|Mariah13
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|Tyrone
|56
|Colease Wells... may want to know he has a daug...
|Jan 2
|TryingToHelp
|1
|Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Joe Blow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC