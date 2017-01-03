Missouri man gets 15 years for random...

Missouri man gets 15 years for randomly shooting motorist

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

A southwestern Missouri man has been ordered to spend 15 years in prison by a judge who scolded him for randomly shooting and wounding a motorist. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old John Bicknell IV was sentenced Friday in Greene County on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 5 min IsAy 22,107
Three missing women at Cox South (Oct '06) 11 hr Clubninja 16,270
Springfield doesn't have a ghetto or dangerous ... (May '12) Fri nobody 118
Mickey ?? Thu Mariah13 1
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Jan 3 Tyrone 56
Colease Wells... may want to know he has a daug... Jan 2 TryingToHelp 1
News Only 16, facing pregnancy ... and maybe life be... (Aug '13) Jan 1 Joe Blow 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC