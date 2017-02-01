Missing Morgan County Man Found Safe
A 53-year-old man reported missing earlier this month out of Morgan County has been found in Christian County, Missouri, just south of Springfield. Sheriff Norman Dills says members of the Ozark Police Department made contact with Michael Anderson and confirmed that he had been reported as missing.
