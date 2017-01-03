Lady Bears Take 29-22 Lead At Half Ov...

Lady Bears Take 29-22 Lead At Half Over Shockers

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KSGF-AM Springfield

The Missouri State Lady Bears take a 29-22 lead over the Wichita State Shockers at halftime at JQH Arena in Springfield. After three lead changes in the opening quarter, MSU went ahead 10-9 when Audrey Holt made two free throws with 4:18 to go in the first to take the advantage, and they went on a 10-2 run to open up an 18-11 lead after ten minutes.

