Lady Bears Take 29-22 Lead At Half Over Shockers
The Missouri State Lady Bears take a 29-22 lead over the Wichita State Shockers at halftime at JQH Arena in Springfield. After three lead changes in the opening quarter, MSU went ahead 10-9 when Audrey Holt made two free throws with 4:18 to go in the first to take the advantage, and they went on a 10-2 run to open up an 18-11 lead after ten minutes.
