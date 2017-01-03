KWND/Springfield, MO Launches Clean Air Kids Club
RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian KWND /SPRINGFIELD MO launched the CLEAN AIR KIDS CLUB this past WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4th. Within 24 hours, over 500 children had been registered.
